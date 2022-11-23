© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City's deputy city manager is in Qatar to learn how to host a World Cup

Published November 23, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST
WCup Spain Costa Rica Soccer
Alessandra Tarantino
/
AP
Players stand in the pitch before the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Kimiko Black Gilmore, the deputy city manager of Kansas City, Missouri, is in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup. She's there to learn how to be the best host possible when the event comes to Kansas City in 2026.

For any country or city, hosting the World Cup is an astronomical undertaking.

That's why Kansas City's Deputy City Manager Kimiko Black Gilmore is in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup: to observe the festivities there in preparation for 2026.

Gilmore checked in with KCUR's Up To Date from Doha to tell us what her experience has been like, what has surprised her and what she hopes to bring home from her trip.

  • Kimiko Black Gilmore, deputy city manager and director of convention and entertainment facilities for Kansas City, Missouri.
