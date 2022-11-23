Kansas City's deputy city manager is in Qatar to learn how to host a World Cup

For any country or city, hosting the World Cup is an astronomical undertaking.

That's why Kansas City's Deputy City Manager Kimiko Black Gilmore is in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup: to observe the festivities there in preparation for 2026.

Gilmore checked in with KCUR's Up To Date from Doha to tell us what her experience has been like, what has surprised her and what she hopes to bring home from her trip.

