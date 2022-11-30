After four decades of scoops, KCUR's Dan Margolies is retiring from journalism

His local reporting has made national headlines, held city and state officials accountable, and kept readers informed about the worlds of business, politics, health and more.

Now, after celebrating his 70th birthday, KCUR news editor Dan Margolies will turn the final page of his journalistic career.

The award-winning reporter plans to spend his retirement with family, maybe write a few books and become politically involved.

"I love all of you," Margolies said of his fellow employees. "All of my colleagues here at KCUR — I will miss you. But, as I said, I'm not going to be a stranger."

