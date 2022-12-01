© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Given a death sentence in 1985, Kansas City man reflects on HIV diagnosis 37 years ago

Published December 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Dr. Grin Joseph Clark.jpg
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Dr. Benjamin Grin (left) and HIV survivor Joseph Clark joined Up To Date on World AIDS Day to discuss the stigma and advancements in care for individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

The United States recorded its first case of AIDS in 1981. On World AIDS Day, a survivor and a physician discuss how public perception and treatment of the disease has changed over 40 years.

Joseph Clark was 25 in 1985 when he was diagnosed with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. A doctor gave him just six months to live. Thirty-seven years after his diagnosis, Clark said he has seen changes not only in his medical treatment but how he's treated by the public.

What used to be a death sentence, and then a disease treated with a cocktail of prescription drugs, can now be managed with a single daily pill, according to Dr. Benjamin Grin, assistant professor of primary care at Kansas City University.

Clark and Dr. Grin joined Clark on Up To Date to reflect on public perception, problematic laws and treatment advancements over the last four decades.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastHIVdiseasehealth carepublic health
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content