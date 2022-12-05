Google's artificial intelligence is helping radiologists detect breast cancer

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer death among women in the United States. Early detection can improve the patient's outcome in some cases.

Now, Google's artificial intelligence software is being tested as a new tool for radiologists to improve breast cancer detection.

Dr. Mozziyar Etemadi, assistant professor of anesthesiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine joined Up To Date to share how Google's artificial intelligence is being used by radiologists to detect breast tissue abnormalities.

