kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Google's artificial intelligence is helping radiologists detect breast cancer

Published December 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST
A mammogram image of two breats
Salih Dastan
/
iStockphoto
Mammograms are a key screening tool for breast cancer. In some cases, artificial intelligence software is able to detect patterns not visible to the human eye.

Google's artificial intelligence is showing promising results in breast cancer detection. In testing, the software logged fewer false positives and false negatives than radiologists.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer death among women in the United States. Early detection can improve the patient's outcome in some cases.

Now, Google's artificial intelligence software is being tested as a new tool for radiologists to improve breast cancer detection.

Dr. Mozziyar Etemadi, assistant professor of anesthesiology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine joined Up To Date to share how Google's artificial intelligence is being used by radiologists to detect breast tissue abnormalities.

