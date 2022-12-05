© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Regardless of Kansas City Chiefs' attendance, this fan has a guaranteed seat to represent the team

Published December 5, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST
Patel helped build Liberty Hospital's comprehensive breast care program and aided in the passing of two bills for breast health equity in Missouri. "I want to do everything I can to protect 'The Kingdom,'" Patel said. "I always want to improve the lives of patients."

The Kansas City Chiefs nominate Missourian native as NFL Fan of the Year for her advancements in equitable breast cancer treatment.

Dr. Amy Patel, the medical director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital, won the Chiefs' Fan of the Year award and serves as the team's nominee for the National Football League's Ultimate Fan of the Year.

"Through the good times and bad times, I've stuck by the Chiefs," Patel said. "I definitely wouldn't call myself a fair weather fan, so this has just been a dream come true."

In addition to her loyalty for the Chiefs, the award recognizes Patel's work towards breast care disparities.

Patel, along with 31 other teams' super-fans, will attend the championship game in February, where the NFL will announce their winner.

The selection process consists of a panel of judges and fan voting on the league's website.

  • Dr. Amy Patel, Chiefs Fan of the Year, Medical Director of the Breast Care Center at Liberty Hospital
Kansas City Chiefs football breast cancer health care
