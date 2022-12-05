© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
This fan has more Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia than anyone else on the planet

Published December 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST
A man stands with his hands crossed atop a table draped with a Kansas City Chiefs tablecloth. The background features Chiefs football helmets, footballs, bobbleheads and action figures.
Curt Herrman
/
Chiefseum
Curt Herrman says his collection is enough to take just about anyone's breath away, whether they're a Chiefs fans or not.

Curt Herrman of Manhattan, Kansas, holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.

Sports memorabilia collections are fairly common among sports fans, but no one has a bigger Kansas City Chiefs collection than Curt Herrman of Manhattan, Kansas. In total, he owns a Guinness World Record 1,363 items — and you can see all of them on his website, Chiefseum.

Herrman started collecting back in 1970, when he was nine years old, after the team had just won Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings and he was given a Chiefs football as a gift.

"After that, every year for my birthday and holidays and Christmas, everybody in my family would just buy me Chiefs items," he said.

While he does have plenty of Patrick Mahomes memorabilia, Herrmann said he generally has a rule to stick to older vintage items. In recent years, he's received hundreds of Chiefs items in the mail from people who have read articles about his collection. But he's always searching for that next find.

"(I get) a lot of it on eBay, but mostly I just hit the antique stores," Herrmann explained. "I love the thrill of the hunt."

