© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

How gambling industry lobbyists made legal sports betting a reality in Kansas

Published November 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Behind a black ribbon guiding the line, a man in jeans and a black t-shirt stands at a wood-paneled counter. Behind the counter are men in red shirts in front of TVs displaying odds on different games. Above them is a lit sign that says "Barstool Sportsbook."
Savannah Hawley
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas became the 34th state in the country to legalize sports betting earlier this year.

To expand sports betting across the U.S., gambling industry lobbyists used questionable arguments and lavished gifts and donations on state lawmakers — notably in Kansas. Meanwhile, the taxable revenue from those sports bets has nearly disappeared.

A recent story from The New York Times examines the dramatic expansion of legalized sports betting throughout the country, and focused specifically on how gambling industry lobbyists used questionable arguments and lavished gifts and donations on state lawmakers — notably in Kansas.

In the Sunflower State, that included a dramatic cut to the state's share of sports betting revenue from the original plan of 20% down to 10%. There's also a provision in the bill for sports betting companies like FanDuel and DraftKings to deduct the free bets they often give away to first-time costumers.

As a result, the taxable revenue nearly completely disappeared, as the state brought in only $271,000 in taxes on $350 million in bets.

Lipton joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss the landscape of sports betting lobbying in the U.S. and specifics on the bill Kansas lawmakers passed earlier this year.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas Housesports gamblingsportscasinoKansas Legislature
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content