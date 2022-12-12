Overland Park native celebrates 10 years of high kicks with the Radio City Rockettes

As a sophomore in college, Mindy Moeller watched her future career from nosebleed seats.

Now, 13 years later, the Overland Park native is celebrating her 10th season onstage as a Radio City Rockette.

Moeller auditioned three times before landing a position in the Rockettes in 2012. After each Christmas Spectacular, all 80 dancers must re-audition to keep their spot in the iconic troupe.

"One of my friends asked me, 'Why do you keep coming to the show year after year?'" Moeller said. "My reason is because I'm not done learning."

Moeller is a swing dancer for the precision dance troupe, meaning she can replace any performer at any time if needed.

During the holiday season, the Rockettes kick more than 650 times a day.

"It's very physically and mentally demanding," Moeller said. "It's important to do the simple that you enjoy for yourself."

Moeller said the supportive environment and vibrant energy drives her motivation.

"We really are a family," Moeller said. "We put together this amazing production for all of New York and those that are able to travel to the city to celebrate something that's so iconic and such a wonderful, holiday tradition."

