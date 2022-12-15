Here are the earworms that Kansas Citians can't get out of their heads

Marc Myers, music journalist and author of "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul," defines an earworm as a piece of music that continuously plays in your head after the song has been played or spoken about.

According to the American Psychology Association, faced-paced tempos and an easy-to-remember melody are characteristics of an earworm — also known as an "involuntary musical imagery."

Ear worm are harmless, but some people consider them to be annoying, especially if it's a song they don't enjoy.

Music enthusiasts and neurologists have been researching this topic for years, but no one has found a definite way to get rid of them.

No guarantees, but Myers says listening to the song repeatedly until you don't hear it in your head, or just listening to another song that's considered monophonous, should help deworm that melody from your mind.

KCUR's Up To Date took a survey of earworms currently playing in heads around Kansas City:

Sharice Davids, U.S. Representative from Kansas



Marc Myers, author of "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul"



Joe Cornejo, Hot 103 Jamz! radio personality



Jenn Mann, author of book series "People I Want to Punch in the Throat"



Kevin Holmes, KSHB-41 anchor



Allison Harris, KCUR social media producer



Michael Byers, KCUR morning announcer

