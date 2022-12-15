Here are the earworms that Kansas Citians can't get out of their heads
Is there a song you can't stop humming? KCUR listeners put together this list of inescapable tunes, including "Good As Hell" by Lizzo, "Last Christmas" by Wham! and "Take Ur Place" by Kye Colors.
Marc Myers, music journalist and author of "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul," defines an earworm as a piece of music that continuously plays in your head after the song has been played or spoken about.
According to the American Psychology Association, faced-paced tempos and an easy-to-remember melody are characteristics of an earworm — also known as an "involuntary musical imagery."
Ear worm are harmless, but some people consider them to be annoying, especially if it's a song they don't enjoy.
Music enthusiasts and neurologists have been researching this topic for years, but no one has found a definite way to get rid of them.
No guarantees, but Myers says listening to the song repeatedly until you don't hear it in your head, or just listening to another song that's considered monophonous, should help deworm that melody from your mind.
KCUR's Up To Date took a survey of earworms currently playing in heads around Kansas City:
Sharice Davids, U.S. Representative from Kansas
- "Carol of the Bells" by Mykola Leontovych
- "Good as Hell" by Lizzo
Marc Myers, author of "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul"
- "Steppin' Out" by Joe Jackson
- "Deacon Blues" by Steely Dan
- “The Hustle” by Van McCoy
- "Swearin’ to God” by Frankie Valli
Joe Cornejo, Hot 103 Jamz! radio personality
- "Life Don’t Stop" by Southside Dame
- "Take Your Place" by Kye Colors
- "Side by Side" by The Yadda Yadda feat. A’Sean and Sir Michael Rocks
Jenn Mann, author of book series "People I Want to Punch in the Throat"
- "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett
- "Barbie Girl" by Aqua
- "U Can't Touch This" by MC Hammer
Kevin Holmes, KSHB-41 anchor
- "Yamz" by Masego feat. Devin Morrison
- "Act Too (Love of My Life)" by the Roots
- "Last Christmas" by Wham!
Allison Harris, KCUR social media producer
- "Honda" by FKA twigs feat. Pa Salieu
- "L'amour Toujours" by GiGi D'Agostino
- "You and I" by Lady Gaga
Michael Byers, KCUR morning announcer
- “Novocaine For The Soul” by Eels
- "Trouble" by The Silver Maggies
- "White Christmas" by The Drifters