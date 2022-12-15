© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Here are the earworms that Kansas Citians can't get out of their heads

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald David
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Lizzo plays a Tiny Desk concert on May 21.
NPR Music
/
Lizzo playing an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Is there a song you can't stop humming? KCUR listeners put together this list of inescapable tunes, including "Good As Hell" by Lizzo, "Last Christmas" by Wham! and "Take Ur Place" by Kye Colors.

Marc Myers, music journalist and author of "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul," defines an earworm as a piece of music that continuously plays in your head after the song has been played or spoken about.

According to the American Psychology Association, faced-paced tempos and an easy-to-remember melody are characteristics of an earworm — also known as an "involuntary musical imagery."

Ear worm are harmless, but some people consider them to be annoying, especially if it's a song they don't enjoy.

Music enthusiasts and neurologists have been researching this topic for years, but no one has found a definite way to get rid of them.

No guarantees, but Myers says listening to the song repeatedly until you don't hear it in your head, or just listening to another song that's considered monophonous, should help deworm that melody from your mind.

KCUR's Up To Date took a survey of earworms currently playing in heads around Kansas City:

Sharice Davids, U.S. Representative from Kansas

Marc Myers, author of "Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul"

Joe Cornejo, Hot 103 Jamz! radio personality

Jenn Mann, author of book series "People I Want to Punch in the Throat"

Kevin Holmes, KSHB-41 anchor

Allison Harris, KCUR social media producer

Michael Byers, KCUR morning announcer

Tags
Up To Date PodcastArts & CultureKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Local musicMusiccommunity
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content