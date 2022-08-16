© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Tuesday Tunes: A'Sean and Kye Colors

Published August 16, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT
Rapper A'Sean's new single "No Time" feat. Zeph France was released on Aug. 2.

New hit single helps one artist build confidence. Another artist continues to build on previous success.

Despite hip hop's roots in Brooklyn, New York, Kansas City artists continue to make their mark.

A'Sean and Kye Colors are two up-and-coming artists, but are more like brothers outside of it. A'Sean credits Kye Colors for introducing him to the idea of a vocal coach, which A'Sean believes is a big reason for the recent success of his new single "no time" ft. Zeph France.

"I'm typically just a storytelling hip hop artist. So I started getting into like vocal lessons and learning how to sing. So this is really my first off of me singing," A'Sean said. "People probably didn't expect that much. But we here now"

As for Kye Colors, he's been writing music since the age of five. Since then, while building on his talents and skills, Kye has released multiple projects and singles.

Earlier this year Kye Colors’ song "Rocket" appeared on the seventh episode of the Peacock original series "Bel-Aire." When receiving the news, Kye described it as "a crazy feeling".

Prior to receiving the news, Colors went on a hiatus from music, and said it was a time he felt a little discouraged and needed a break. But he realized quickly that giving up wasn't an option.

Now Colors continues to makes music and uses it as an outlet to clear his thoughts and to get things off his chest. Colors's newest single is titled "PHIL COLLINS" and was released in March.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastMusicLocal musichip-hop/rapArts & CultureKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
