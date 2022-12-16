Are attention spans actually getting shorter?

A Microsoft-sponsored study in 2015 had people worried that their attention spans had decreased to that of a goldfish.

That was a misconception. But amid the COVID pandemic, the concern remains if people can no longer focus as they once did.

"Too often we just throw our hands up and blame attentions spans, and say they're diminishing and we don't think we can do anything about it," said Dr. Nick Morgan, president of communications consultant company Public Words. "But, we can train our minds to pay attention."

