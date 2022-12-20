A Kansas City master sommelier picks the best wines for your holiday celebrations
Doug Frost, a Master Sommelier and Master of Wine, returns with his recommendations for holiday reds, whites and sparkling wines — including one pick from right here in Missouri.
Which wines are best to bring to festive parties and pair with your holiday meals?
Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost shared his recommendations for pairing wines with specific foods, and the bottles he’ll be pouring this holiday season.
Here are the wines Doug Frost shared:
- Montelle, 2020, Dry Vignoles — Augusta, Missouri
- Bottega, 2020, Prosecco Rosé Non-Vintage — Veneto, Italy
- Zenato Valpolicella, 2020 Classico Superiore — Veneto, Italy
- Terrazas de los Andes, 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon — Mendoza, Argentina
- Selbach Oster, 2020, Riesling — Mosel, Germany
Frost also brought a surprising seasonal recommendation: Table Ocho’s Seasonal Eggnog. But act quick: They have less than a dozen bottles left!