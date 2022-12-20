A Kansas City master sommelier picks the best wines for your holiday celebrations

Which wines are best to bring to festive parties and pair with your holiday meals?

Master Sommelier and Master of Wine Doug Frost shared his recommendations for pairing wines with specific foods, and the bottles he’ll be pouring this holiday season.

Here are the wines Doug Frost shared:



Montelle , 2020, Dry Vignoles — Augusta, Missouri

, 2020, Dry Vignoles — Augusta, Missouri Bottega , 2020, Prosecco Rosé Non-Vintage — Veneto, Italy

, 2020, Prosecco Rosé Non-Vintage — Veneto, Italy Zenato Valpolicella , 2020 Classico Superiore — Veneto, Italy

, 2020 Classico Superiore — Veneto, Italy Terrazas de los Andes , 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon — Mendoza, Argentina

, 2020, Cabernet Sauvignon — Mendoza, Argentina Selbach Oster, 2020, Riesling — Mosel, Germany