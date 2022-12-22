Kansas City animal shelters are in a crisis: 'We have no kennel space left'

Inflation and residual effects of the pandemic have caused an influx of pets arriving to Kansas City's animal shelters.

"We have no kennel space left," said Tracy Lewandowski, director of operations at Great Plains SPCA.

More pet foster homes are needed to help open kennel intake space and remove animals from the stress of shelter living, according to Casey Waugh, communications and annual giving manager at Wayside Waifs.

Adoptions went up at the onset of the pandemic, but opportunities to socialize pets through obedience classes and dog parks decreased.

That lack of socialization has meant shelters are seeing more behavior concerns in dogs that have been surrendered, resulting in a longer average stay at the shelter.

Lewandowski and Waugh joined Up To Date to share how dire the situation is, what to do with a stray animal, and how they're working with the public to reduce the number of animals in the shelter.

