Kansas City animal shelters are in a crisis: 'We have no kennel space left'

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST
Four large dogs are seen confined in individual kennels with beds, blankets and toys. Two dogs appear to be barking.
1 of 5  — Every kennel full_ Tracy Lewandowski_GPSPCA 12212022.jpg
Every kennel is full at the Great Plains SPCA. The shelter has seen a "27% increase in dog admissions compared to 2021, but an 11%, decrease in dog adoptions," according to the shelter's director of operations.
Tracy Lewandowski / Great Plains SPCA
Brindle dog stands in green grass with ears standing tall, tongue out and tail pointed directly to the rear as the dog looks at the camera.
2 of 5  — Lonestar_Wayside Waifs.jpg
Lonestar is a four-year-old dog that has been with Wayside Waifs for six months. Stressed by shelter life, Lonestar lives in an animal foster home where staff say he is thriving but looking for a permanent home.
Wayside Waifs
Small white dog with black and brown markings stands on artificial grass looking up towards the camera. A purple and pink ball rests near the dog's front feet.
3 of 5  — Link_Samantha Pelletier_GPSPCA 12212022.jpg
Link is a one-and-a-half-year-old Australian cattle dog mix who has been at the Great Plains SPCA shelter for more than five months. He loves toys, car rides and new people.
Samantha Pelletier / Great Plains SPCA
Tan with white chest pit bull mix lays with it's head up, in the corner of a room on a white blanket, with a black and white stuffed animal by it's side.
4 of 5  — corbin_Tracy Lewandowski_GPSPCA 12212022.jpg
Corbin is a two-year-old pit bull mix returned to the shelter after negative reinforcement training by an owner. Fearful and stressed by shelter living, Corbin lives in an office during the day and examine room at night, but Great Plains SPCA staff say the dog sweet, house-trained and has lots of dog playmates.
Tracy Lewandowski / Great Plains SPCA
Calvin_Ashley Flores_GPSPCA 12212022jpg
5 of 5  — Calvin_Ashley Flores_GPSPCA 12212022jpg
Calvin is a one-year-old boxer mix brought to the shelter as a stray. Calvin enjoys laps, toys and other dogs. Not having an outlet for his energy at the shelter he is responding poorly to shelter life and needs a permanent home.
Ashley Flores / Great Plains SPCA

Two Kansas City-area animal shelters say their kennels are full, and in one shelter, animals are living in offices and training rooms.

Inflation and residual effects of the pandemic have caused an influx of pets arriving to Kansas City's animal shelters.

"We have no kennel space left," said Tracy Lewandowski, director of operations at Great Plains SPCA.

More pet foster homes are needed to help open kennel intake space and remove animals from the stress of shelter living, according to Casey Waugh, communications and annual giving manager at Wayside Waifs.

Adoptions went up at the onset of the pandemic, but opportunities to socialize pets through obedience classes and dog parks decreased.

That lack of socialization has meant shelters are seeing more behavior concerns in dogs that have been surrendered, resulting in a longer average stay at the shelter.

Lewandowski and Waugh joined Up To Date to share how dire the situation is, what to do with a stray animal, and how they're working with the public to reduce the number of animals in the shelter.

Up To Date PodcastanimalsWayside WaifsdogsCatspets
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
