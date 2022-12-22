© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Why diet fads aren't the answer for weight loss

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 22, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST
Doctors office scale in the forefront with a female doctor standing in the background. The doctor is in a white coat with a stethoscope draped around her shoulders with her fingers on the scale weight adjustment slides.
iStockphoto.com
Going to the doctor may be uncomfortable for people who are worried about weight.

The new year is often a time when people set weight loss goals by trying new diets trends. One Kansas City doctor shares what to expect from fad diets and exercise, and the new medication used to treat chronic obesity.

Kansas Citians looking for a new start in the new year shouldn't put too much faith in diet fads.

When it comes to trends like keto, Flat Tummy Tea, and intermittent fasting, Dr. Matthew Lindquist, medical director at the University Health Weight Management Center, says "there's no one particular diet that is superior for weight loss."

A consistent healthy diet and exercise are the best predictors of weight loss sustainability.

But Lindquist says you shouldn't be frustrated or quit if you step on the scale after a month of exercise and don't see the numbers change yet. "That should be the expectation," he says.

For those with chronic obesity, Lindquist says new "blockbuster" medications, prescribed by a doctor, on average resulted in a 20% loss in total body weight.

Lindquist joined Up To Date to discuss healthy weight management and expectations when it comes to diet and exercise.

obesity weight loss Health University Health
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
