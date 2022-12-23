New Kansas City Police Chief discusses her plans to rebuild relationships with the community

The new Kansas City Police Chief, Stacey Graves, has inherited a department that is under intense scrutiny. The department currently faces an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, fierce criticism over several shootings by police, and a major staffing crisis.

As she concludes her first full week on the job, Chief Graves says she wants to prioritize rebuilding connections with the community to better address the existing issues with the department.

“We're gonna have to start sitting down and talking to each other and we really got to get moving on a positive policing movement here,” Graves said. “And I think it all starts by just talking.”