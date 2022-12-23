© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

New Kansas City Police Chief discusses her plans to rebuild relationships with the community

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonZach Perez
Published December 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A woman wearing a police chief's uniform looks at the camera and smiles. There is a gray wall behind her.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Newly installed Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves.

Stacey Graves is first woman in the nearly 150 year history of the KCPD to be named a permanent chief of the department. She says she plans to focus on creating new opportunities to improve community engagement and relationships with the department.

The new Kansas City Police Chief, Stacey Graves, has inherited a department that is under intense scrutiny. The department currently faces an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, fierce criticism over several shootings by police, and a major staffing crisis.

As she concludes her first full week on the job, Chief Graves says she wants to prioritize rebuilding connections with the community to better address the existing issues with the department.

“We're gonna have to start sitting down and talking to each other and we really got to get moving on a positive policing movement here,” Graves said. “And I think it all starts by just talking.”

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Police DepartmentKansas City Chief of PolicecrimePolice shootingscommunity engagementJackson County Prosecutor's Office
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Zach Perez
Zach Perez is KCUR's fall news intern. He started with KCUR after graduating from Kansas State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in Political Science. Zach previously worked as an on-air personality for Wildcat 91.9 in Manhattan, Kansas, and as a Media Production Specialist for the Kansas chapter of the International Western Music Association.
See stories by Zach Perez
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content