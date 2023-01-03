Kansas lawmakers are heading back to Topeka. What are their plans for the 2023 session?
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is determined to work across the aisle with Republicans as Kansas state lawmakers return to the capitol on January 9.
Next Monday, Kansas lawmakers will convene in the state capitol building for the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. Education, eliminating the state's food sales tax, and legalizing medical marijuana are just some of the items on this year's agenda.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Dylan Lysen of the Kansas News Service and Tim Carpenter of the Kansas Reflector to break down some of the biggest issues facing the legislature in 2023.
- Dylan Lysen, political reporter for the Kansas News Service
- Tim Carpenter, senior reporter for the Kansas Reflector