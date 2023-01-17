A documentary on 3 generations of a Kansas City family is headed to Sundance Film Festival

A short documentary featuring a Kansas City family will premiere at the highly selective Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah this week.

The film, titled "Parker," follows along three generations of a local family as they changed their name to match the last name of their father, Adolphus.

Catherine Hoffman, a Kansas City PBS reporter and one of the co-directors for the film, says she loves the conversations it starts about names, family legacies and how those can be intertwined.

"Also, specifically naming within the African American community, why that's so important and how significant it is to be able to choose your own last name as an African American," she says.

Hoffman and her co-director Sharon Liese joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about the film, and two members of the Parker family discussed what the name change means to them.

