kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

A documentary on 3 generations of a Kansas City family is headed to Sundance Film Festival

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST
Four people standing next to each other, smiling.Two women are on the left and two men are on the right.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
Co-directors Catherine Hoffman and Sharon Liese with Adolphus and Matt Parker, two of the main subjects of the new short documentary "Parker."

The new short documentary "Parker" features members of a Kansas City family who decided to change their last names to match their father's. It's set to premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

A short documentary featuring a Kansas City family will premiere at the highly selective Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah this week.

The film, titled "Parker," follows along three generations of a local family as they changed their name to match the last name of their father, Adolphus.

Catherine Hoffman, a Kansas City PBS reporter and one of the co-directors for the film, says she loves the conversations it starts about names, family legacies and how those can be intertwined.

"Also, specifically naming within the African American community, why that's so important and how significant it is to be able to choose your own last name as an African American," she says.

Hoffman and her co-director Sharon Liese joined KCUR's Up To Date to talk about the film, and two members of the Parker family discussed what the name change means to them.

