Missouri Democrats say new House dress code is sexist for 'micromanaging what women wear'

At the beginning of their legislative session, the Missouri House tightened its dress code to restrict women’s clothing options.

Republican Rep. Ann Kelley proposed that women wear jackets, saying it was necessary to ensure decorum and mirror the men's dress code.

While the amended rule change now allows for cardigans, women are still required to cover their arms.

The rule change drew criticism for being sexist — the only changes were ones that affect female lawmakers — and for drawing time away from other House priorities.

Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune, who represents the 14th District in Platte County, spoke out against the dress code during the House debate. "Do you know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room, looking at your top, trying to decide whether it's appropriate or not?" Aune said.

In response to MO State Rep. Ashley Aune (D) questioning the need for the dress code amendment, sponsor Rep. Ann Kelley (R) says, "You would think that all you would have to do is say, 'dress professionally' and women could handle it!" pic.twitter.com/75gbaGnzZu — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) January 11, 2023

"You know, we are a professional body and that should should include professional dress," Aune told KCUR's Up To Date. "But I think that micromanaging what women wear in the legislature is absolutely ridiculous. I couldn't agree more with that."

