Lenexa's longest-serving mayor will retire after 2 decades and a city transformation

Michael Boehm, Lenexa's longest-serving mayor, will retire after 20 years leading the city. Boehm is a lifelong resident of the city, and has seen the city's population grow by nearly 20,000 residents since taking office in 2003.

Under Boehm, the city took on a massive development project, relocating city hall and creating a new downtown district near I-435 and 87th street.

"I think it's turned out better than anyone could have imagined," says Boehm of the Lenexa City Center.

Boehm joined Up To Date to discuss the growth and development of the city during his five terms as Lenexa's mayor.



Michael Boehm, mayor of Lenexa, Kansas