Lenexa's longest-serving mayor will retire after 2 decades and a city transformation
Mayor Michael Boehm will retire after serving five terms as Lenexa's mayor — the longest serving mayor in the city's history. Since he took office, the city's population has grown by nearly 20,000 residents and the downtown has been reimagined.
Under Boehm, the city took on a massive development project, relocating city hall and creating a new downtown district near I-435 and 87th street.
"I think it's turned out better than anyone could have imagined," says Boehm of the Lenexa City Center.
Boehm joined Up To Date to discuss the growth and development of the city during his five terms as Lenexa's mayor.
- Michael Boehm, mayor of Lenexa, Kansas
