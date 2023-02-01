© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Lenexa's longest-serving mayor will retire after 2 decades and a city transformation

By Steve Kraske,
Zach PerezElizabeth Ruiz
Published February 1, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST
Mayor Michael Boehm stands inside building near fake potted tree in a blue blazer and blue blue button up shirt holding an award received on a plaque.
City of Lenexa
Lenexa Mayor Michael Boehm received the E.A. Mosher Excellence in Local Government Award on Oct. 10, 2022.

Mayor Michael Boehm will retire after serving five terms as Lenexa's mayor — the longest serving mayor in the city's history. Since he took office, the city's population has grown by nearly 20,000 residents and the downtown has been reimagined.

Under Boehm, the city took on a massive development project, relocating city hall and creating a new downtown district near I-435 and 87th street.

Under Boehm, the city took on a massive development project, relocating city hall and creating a new downtown district near I-435 and 87th street.

"I think it's turned out better than anyone could have imagined," says Boehm of the Lenexa City Center.

Boehm joined Up To Date to discuss the growth and development of the city during his five terms as Lenexa's mayor.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Perez
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
