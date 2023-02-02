What's being done to stop racism and antisemitism in Kansas City-area schools?

Multiple Kansas City-area schools have experienced cases of derogatory remarks and vandalism directed at minority groups lately.

Four teenagers have been charged in connection with the vandalism of the football stadium's press box at Blue Valley High School.

The boy's basketball team from Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts canceled their scheduled game after being met with racist comments as they unloaded the bus at Richmond High School.

"I think that these are not isolated incidents, " says Ryan Sorrell, founder of The Kansas City Defender. "I think that there are cultural issues that we have to talk about. We have to talk about white supremacy being normalized in these districts."

Mindy Corporan, founder of SevenDays, says these kinds of incidents aren't just spreading in Kansas City schools.

"[T]he youth are you know, screaming out, just radical hate, you know, words to get attention," says Corporan. "[H]ow can we educate them to to have more understanding and more kindness and more grace for people that are not just like them?"

SevenDays, an organization founded by Corporan, works with Kansas City-area youth to promote kindness over hate.

"We are really focusing on putting kindness resources in K-12 schools," says Corporan.

Sorrell and Corporan joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss recent attacks against minority groups and how organizations are combatting hate.



Ryan Sorrell , founder, The Kansas City Defender

, founder, The Kansas City Defender Mindy Corporan, founder, SevenDays