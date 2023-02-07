Rep. Emanuel Cleaver is demanding better living conditions at Kansas City apartment complex

In January, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver was sworn in for his 10th term representing Missouri's 5th congressional district.

While the congressman has had many issues on Capitol Hill to focus on — the Speaker of the House election, the debt ceiling and mishandling of classified documents by elected officials — Cleaver also turned his attention to Stonegate Meadows Apartments in Kansas City.

Residents' complaints of poor and unsafe living conditions in the Kansas City apartment complex have made their way to the congressman, prompting his office to demand the complex take action to remedy the situation.

"[W]e just sent a letter and said we wanted to come out and do a tour of the building, hopefully in the next week or so, to make sure that the improvements we required have in fact, been implemented," says Cleaver.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver joined Up To Date to discuss the current congressional session.

