kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City's health director fears confusion as federal COVID-19 emergency ends

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published February 21, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST
UTD_02212023_at home covid test _annie-spratt_unsplash.jpg
Annie Spratt
/
Unsplash
President Biden announced the public health emergency declaration will expire May 11. The end of the declaration means the end of some free benefits such as in-home testing.

The federal COVID-19 public health emergency will end in May, and with it some significant policy changes around health insurance and public benefits. Kansas City's health director shares what's changing and what residents should do before then.

President Biden announced the U.S. will end its COVID-19 public health emergency in May, which means the end of some free treatments, care and social safety net benefits.

Under the health emergency declaration, individuals could access free COVID vaccinations and testing regardless of insurance status, but the end of the declaration means insurance providers could begin billing people in some cases.

"What my biggest concern from the prevention aspect is that people will get sort of confused by all the changes," says Dr. Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department.

Jones urges people to get booster vaccinations before the expiration of the public health emergency.

The Kansas City metro is averaging 20-24 COVID hospitalizations a day right now, down from 77 per day a year ago.

Jones joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss what changes will occur once the public health emergency expires.

Up To Date PodcastHealthCOVID-19Coronaviruspublic healthhealth careKansas City
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
