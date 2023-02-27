The first flights out of Kansas City's new airport terminal take off Tuesday

The last flights out of Kansas City International Airport's B and C terminals will take place at 10:25 p.m. on Monday evening, setting into motion the transition to a brand new, $1.5 billion single terminal. Flights will begin taking off from the new terminal early Tuesday morning.

Former Kansas City Mayor Sly James says he believes residents will be proud of the new terminal.

"We're going to set the right impression when people first get off of a plane and walk in, and then they'll be open to the rest of everything that this great city has to offer," said James. "This is an airport for the city, by the city, and it's one that will help us continue to grow and to build on the successes that we've had in the last 10 years."

While a lot of the transitional steps from the old terminals to the new one have already occurred, there are plenty of things that KCI won't be able to do until the old terminals are no longer in use.

"About 30 to 31 planes are going to be taxied or towed over to the new single terminal tonight to be ready for their flights tomorrow," says KCUR reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates. "They're also going to be moving any other security equipment that TSA is going to reuse at the next terminal."

