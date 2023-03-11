© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Missouri Republicans propose 2 bills to eliminate diversity and inclusion efforts at colleges

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald DavidElizabeth Ruiz
Published March 11, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
This Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Legislation that would prohibit colleges from hiring diversity, equity and inclusion consultants and remove diversity questions from hiring requirements was heard by a House committee last week.

A Democratic lawmaker from Clay County is speaking out against two bills filed in the Missouri House would eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts at colleges and universities.

H.B. 1196, sponsored by Rep. Doug Richey (R-Clay County), prohibits the requirement of DEI statements from job applicants, students and employees, calling such efforts "discriminatory ideology."

Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D-Clay County) opposes the legislation.

"This was absolutely one of the most detrimental (bills) I've seen to date," says Nurrenbern. "Why would (a person) want to attend a university in this state if all of this was prohibited, if in the institution where more than anything critical thinking should be embraced, they're essentially censored?"

H.B. 489, sponsored by Rep. Ben Baker (R-Newton County), prohibits medical schools and licensing boards from having DEI requirements or audits, or from hiring DEI consultants.

"We heard that from our med schools, we heard that from med students, from universities, they're terrified of this legislation," says Nurrenbern.

Should the bills pass, Nurrenbern says failing to comply could result in loss of accreditation and funding for higher education institutions.

Nurrenbern joined Up To Date to discuss her opposition to the proposed legislation.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastMissouriMissouri House of Representativeseducationdiversityhigher educationMissouri Department of Higher EducationLegislation
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content