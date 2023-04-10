© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
New book considers the historic consequences of the Supreme Court's hard shift to the right

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published April 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT
The current iteration of the U.S. Supreme Court, with its 6-to-3 conservative majority, is as far to the right as the court has been in nearly a century.

CNN senior Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic dives into the highest court in the land's hard conservative shift in her new book, "Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court's Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences."

The Supreme Court's enormous shift toward conservatism during the Trump administration has already made a historic impact, headlined by the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

In her new book, CNN's Joan Biskupic analyzes the court's conservative majority, how it went about reversing Roe v. Wade and the repercussions of that decision that will last well into the future.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
