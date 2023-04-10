New book considers the historic consequences of the Supreme Court's hard shift to the right
CNN senior Supreme Court analyst Joan Biskupic dives into the highest court in the land's hard conservative shift in her new book, "Nine Black Robes: Inside the Supreme Court's Drive to the Right and Its Historic Consequences."
The Supreme Court's enormous shift toward conservatism during the Trump administration has already made a historic impact, headlined by the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.
In her new book, CNN's Joan Biskupic analyzes the court's conservative majority, how it went about reversing Roe v. Wade and the repercussions of that decision that will last well into the future.
- Joan Biskupic, CNN senior Supreme Court analyst