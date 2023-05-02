© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City's Godfrey Riddle says 'Swedish Death Cleaning' helped him find purpose again

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man wearing glasses smiles while talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Godfrey Riddle talks about his experience while being featured in an episode of the Peacock program “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning."

Kansas City business owner Godfrey Riddle recently appeared on Peacock's new reality show, "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning." He says appearing on the show not only helped him declutter and redesign his basement, but also allowed him to fortify his purpose in life.

Godfrey Riddle, the Kansas City business owner and founder of Civic Saint, was featured in the new Peacock series "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning."

The reality show is based in Kansas City and is executive produced and narrated by "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Parks & Recreation" star Amy Poehler.

In each episode, a cast of three Swedes help a Kansas Citian declutter and clean out their home, filled with possessions, in order to allow them to stop living in the past and start living in the now.

Riddle joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss his experience on the show and what it taught him about himself.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastTVdesignpsychologyKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Arts & Culture
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content