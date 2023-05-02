Kansas City's Godfrey Riddle says 'Swedish Death Cleaning' helped him find purpose again

Godfrey Riddle, the Kansas City business owner and founder of Civic Saint, was featured in the new Peacock series "The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning."

The reality show is based in Kansas City and is executive produced and narrated by "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Parks & Recreation" star Amy Poehler.

In each episode, a cast of three Swedes help a Kansas Citian declutter and clean out their home, filled with possessions, in order to allow them to stop living in the past and start living in the now.

Riddle joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss his experience on the show and what it taught him about himself.

