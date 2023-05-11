© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Is Kansas losing its place in Tornado Alley?

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
People watch from the Liberty Memorial as a severe storm that dropped several tornadoes earlier approaches downtown Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, shortly before striking Douglas County, Kansas.
Charlie Riedel
/
Associated Press
People watch from the Liberty Memorial as a severe storm that dropped several tornadoes earlier approaches downtown Kansas City, Mo., shortly before striking Douglas County, Kansas.

Kansas has been seeing fewer tornadoes in recent years, but is that a permanent change? One reporter explains the lull and why experts are more worried about other extreme weather threats in the region — like flooding.

Kansas has seen fewer tornadoes in the last decade, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Once a central part of "Tornado Alley," Kansas has been overshadowed by places to the east and southeast.

The below-average numbers has some wondering if the notorious pathway for twisters has shifted.

"There are a lot of debate about that," says Stan Finger, a freelance writer and author, who wrote about the trend for The Journal.

Finger spoke with weather experts about the downward trend in twisters, and said it's not the first time that weather patterns have shifted — right now the southeast is in peak season.

"It rotates every seven years or so, and sooner or later is going to get back to us," Finger told KCUR's Up To date.

Although tornadoes remain dangerous in the land of Oz, Finger says that flooding kills more people each year.

  • Stan Finger, freelance writer and author
Tags
Up To Date PodcastweathertornadoesKansasMidwestflooding
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content