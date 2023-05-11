© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

What the end of the COVID public health emergency means in Missouri and Kansas

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia BrancartElizabeth Ruiz
Published May 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
111820_cm_COVIDTesting
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Tyrone Tyner, a medical assistant at Truman Medical Center prepares a drive through patient for a COVID-19 test on Oct. 28, 2020. The end of the public health emergency means insurers can now pass the cost on to policy holders.

The federal public health emergency over COVID, declared in 2020, came to an end on May 11. Health officials say the expiration of the order means that vaccines and tests are no longer being provided free from the federal government.

After more than three years, the U.S. government has declared an end to the public health emergency declared at the start of the COVID pandemic. Tens of thousands of people died from the virus in Missouri and Kansas alone.

During the crisis, much of the preventative care such as vaccines and testing came at no cost to the patient. But the end of the declared emergency means insurers can now pass on the bill — although vaccines will still be available for a while.

"The White House says people without insurance will still be able to get free COVID-19 vaccines — and treatments like Paxlovid — through 2024," NPR reports.

Dr. Mary Anne Jackson, dean of the UMKC School of Medicine, and Mariah Chrans, program director at the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County, reflected on the COVID-19 crisis and how they expect health officials to monitor and manage the virus in the future.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastCOVID-19CoronavirusHealthWyandotte CountyUnified Government of Wyandotte County/KCKpublic healthvaccines
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content