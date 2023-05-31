Kansas-based documentary shares the experience of LGBTQ facing regressive legislation

In the most recent legislative session, Kansas lawmakers introduced 14 pieces of legislation that would restrict athletic participation, public accommodations and health care for individuals identifying as LGBTQ.

The documentary "No Place Like Home: The Struggle Against Hate in Kansas," a follow-up to the book "No Place Like Home: Lessons in Activism from LGBT Kansas" by C.J. Janovy, introduces viewers to people from across the state —from rural western Kansas to the state's largest city, Wichita— who are affected by the rise in vitriol and regressive policies that have been the focus of some conservative legislators in Kansas.

"Trying to get proper health care for trans folks and proper mental health care, even in Kansas City is tough. Think about being in Quinter, Kansas," Sam Zeff, the film's producer said.

National organizations like Alliance Defending Freedom, who the films director Kevin Willmott describes as having infiltrated the Republican party, are behind the recent focus on anti-trans legislation.

"I think [trans people are] an easy target. I think hate always looks for an easy target," Willmott said. "They look for the thing that people don't know the most about. They look for the thing that they can capitalize on people's ignorance of this group of folks."

Author of "No Place Like Home," and associate producer C.J. Janovy said the political action being enacted towards the LGBTQ community isn't new.

"What is new this time, is the real vitriol, I think, and the real physical threat that state legislatures are imposing on an incredibly small minority," Janovy said. "They just want to be able to live their lives."

No Place Like Home: The Struggle Against Hate in Kansas airs May 31 and June 14 on KTWU PBS at 8:00 p.m., and at the Screenland Armour on June 11 and June 13.

