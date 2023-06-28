© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Jackson County tax assessment spurs frustration among residents and a class-action lawsuit

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 28, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A steep increase in assessed property tax value has some Jackson County residents concerned they could lose their home. Experts share ways to challenge the assessment through individual appeals and legal action.

A property tax assessment completed by Tyler Technologies has caused frustration and concern among several Jackson County residents. The county estimated an average increase of 30%; however, some residents report their assessment increased their property value by 80% or more.

"The problem was their process," said real estate agent Stacey Johnson-Cosby. "They picked a company that had problems and other areas that had to be rolled back. And why did we spend $17 million of our taxpayer dollars to put this fiasco on?"

Johnson-Cosby organized workshops to educate residents of the appeals process. She reported 1000 people attended the first scheduled workshop and hundreds were in attendance at both the second and third sessions.

"People are desperate. They're scared. They're fearful of being forced from their homes," Johnson-Cosby said.

Attorney Ken McClain has filed a class-action lawsuit in response to the property tax assessment, arguing the county did not properly notify property owners in a timely manner.

McClain and Johnson-Cosby recommend residents file an appeal immediately if the feel their property was inaccurately assessed. Appeals must be filed by July 10.

McClain and Johnson-Cosby joined Up To Date to discuss how Jackson County residents can dispute an unexpected increase in their property tax assessment.

Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty was scheduled to appear as part of this conversation but canceled citing a scheduling conflict.

