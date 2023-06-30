Newly reelected Kansas City mayor talks crime, 911, municipal IDs and Supreme Court decisions

Mayor Quinton Lucas won reelection with 80.6% of the vote — and despite rumors, he said he's not planning to run for U.S. Senate. Lucas spoke about his win as well as city issues like crime, an improved 911 system and municipal IDs. He also reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding a website designer's right to refuse work with same-sex couples.

"The Supreme Court taking this tactic would suggest that if an individual is made uncomfortable by ultimately almost anything, right, they will ultimately have an opportunity to deny services, to deny accommodations, to deny opportunities for any set of things, even education at a certain point," Lucas said. "This could be incredibly problematic. And I think that the Supreme Court is just incredibly out of the mainstream in terms of how our nation is diversifying, how we are accepting others — and I'm concerned about the wreckage that will be wrought."

