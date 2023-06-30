© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Newly reelected Kansas City mayor talks crime, 911, municipal IDs and Supreme Court decisions

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT
A man wearing a blue suit jacket, looks off camera in an office space. He's listening to someone off-camera.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas appeared on KCUR's Up To Date on June 30, 2023.

Mayor Quinton Lucas easily defeated his opponent, Clay Chastain, to serve another four years as Kansas City's mayor. He joined Up To Date to discuss challenges the city faces and the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said a graphic designer can refuse to serve same-sex couples.

Mayor Quinton Lucas won reelection with 80.6% of the vote — and despite rumors, he said he's not planning to run for U.S. Senate. Lucas spoke about his win as well as city issues like crime, an improved 911 system and municipal IDs. He also reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding a website designer's right to refuse work with same-sex couples.

"The Supreme Court taking this tactic would suggest that if an individual is made uncomfortable by ultimately almost anything, right, they will ultimately have an opportunity to deny services, to deny accommodations, to deny opportunities for any set of things, even education at a certain point," Lucas said. "This could be incredibly problematic. And I think that the Supreme Court is just incredibly out of the mainstream in terms of how our nation is diversifying, how we are accepting others — and I'm concerned about the wreckage that will be wrought."

