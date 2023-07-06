Kansas City Swifties and businesses are 'enchanted' by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Excitement has been building around Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for weeks, and the whole city seems to be in on it.

Fans going to the concerts are prepping for Swift's performances by learning chants, making friendship bracelets to trade, and planning the perfect outfits to wear. But even those who didn't snag tickets — which are sold out, and going on the secondary market for thousands — can join in on the celebration.

Many business owners are having special events and sales in honor of Swift. Christine Clutton, owner of The Wild Way Coffee, is offering nine different drink specials, all named after references to the singer.

"It's like the queen coming to town," says Clutton.

