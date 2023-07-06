© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Swifties and businesses are 'enchanted' by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published July 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT
A woman sits at a table with her arms resting on it. She is smiling and looking at the camera with a water bottle in front of her with images of Taylor Swift.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Alexis Greenberg is the founder and president of the KU Swift Society -- a fan club she started earlier this year. She's already seen two of Swift's performances on the Eras Tour, and will attend both shows at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.

Fans from across the Kansas City metro and beyond are celebrating Taylor Swift's two concerts at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend with events, menu specials and more. VisitKC says the shows are expected to generate $46 million in direct spending for the local economy.

Excitement has been building around Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for weeks, and the whole city seems to be in on it.

Fans going to the concerts are prepping for Swift's performances by learning chants, making friendship bracelets to trade, and planning the perfect outfits to wear. But even those who didn't snag tickets — which are sold out, and going on the secondary market for thousands — can join in on the celebration.

Many business owners are having special events and sales in honor of Swift. Christine Clutton, owner of The Wild Way Coffee, is offering nine different drink specials, all named after references to the singer.

"It's like the queen coming to town," says Clutton.

  • Alexis Greenberg, president and founder of the KU Swift Society
  • Christine Clutton, owner of The Wild Way Coffee
  • Eva Tesfaye, KCUR staffer
  • Allyson Lawson, KCUR staffer
