Up To Date

A longtime Kansas City journalist launched his own newspaper focused on the Black community

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published July 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT
After more 20 years working for Kansas City's longest-running Black newspaper, Eric Wesson had his offer to buy the paper turned down. Now he's started his own publication focused on the Black community, The Next Page KC.

Eric Wesson, who spent 20 years as editor and publisher of The Call, Kansas City's historic Black newspaper, says he got into journalism to be "the voice of the voiceless."

But after Wesson's offer to buy The Call was rejected, he decided to create his own newspaper and start his own legacy. Now, his new print publication, The Next Page KC, is a month old and focusing its attention on Kansas City's Black community.

However, Wesson said he's "not at war" with his former employer.

"I haven't ever done anything that was a failure," Wesson told KCUR. "I'm proud of the journey and the opportunity to be able to do something that I can say is mine."

  • Eric Wesson, founder, The Next Page KC
Brian Ellison
Elizabeth Ruiz
