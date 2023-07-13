© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Mayor Quinton Lucas wants Kansas City to be allowed to pass more gun laws

By Celisa Calacal,
Zach Wilson
Published July 13, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says his city should be allowed to make some of the solutions to its most staggering problems.

Kansas City is on pace to have more homicides this year than last, and reports of gun deaths are a weekly, if not daily, occurrence. But local leaders like Mayor Quinton Lucas say they’re restricted by state policies that make it impossible to pass local regulations — and they want to change that.

Homicides in Kansas City this year are already outpacing last year’s number. In the wake of recent high-profile mass shootings, including one at a nightclub in May, many have called for local officials to do more.

But Missouri law restricts local governments from passing their own gun regulations. A new group wants to change that — and so do local mayors like Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who's meeting this week to discuss the issue.

Lucas spoke to KCUR’s Celisa Calacal about the campaign, and about gun violence in the metro. A version of this conversation previously ran on Kansas City Today.

Celisa Calacal
As KCUR’s Missouri politics and government reporter, it’s my job to show how government touches every aspect of our lives. I break down political jargon so people can easily understand policies and how it affects them. My work is people-forward and centered on civic engagement and democracy. I hold political leaders and public officials accountable for the decisions they make and their impact on our communities. Follow me on Twitter @celisa_mia or email me at celisa@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
