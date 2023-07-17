© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
KCUR 89.3 has restored service to our broadcast but is operating at low power due to tower maintenance. You can still stream online at KCUR.org. Thank you for your patience.
Up To Date

3 big things the Kansas City Council did on the last day of its term

By Zach Wilson
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
Seven of the 12 city council members sat in on their final council meetings last Thursday.

The Kansas City council held its final legislative meeting of the term on Thursday. It was the final gathering for members who were not reelected.

The Kansas City council was active in its last legislative meeting of the term. On their way out the door, council members approved a municipal ID program, allocated millions of dollars in city funding for the 2026 World Cup and gave the mayor and council a 15 percent pay raise.

The new municipal ID, known as the Fountain Card, aims to make it easier for people to use city services without the use of a driver's license or state ID.

"(The city) intends for the ID card to allow people to access things like water services. You can get into a community center with it, you can use it to actually get a library card from the Kansas City Public Library," said KCUR reporter Celisa Calacal. "You can use it to also open up a bank account with a local credit union. So, officials are hoping it'll open up doors for a lot more residents."

Tags
Up To Date Podcastcity hallKansas City CouncilGovernmentKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date's senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City's creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard.
