3 big things the Kansas City Council did on the last day of its term
The Kansas City council held its final legislative meeting of the term on Thursday. It was the final gathering for members who were not reelected.
The Kansas City council was active in its last legislative meeting of the term. On their way out the door, council members approved a municipal ID program, allocated millions of dollars in city funding for the 2026 World Cup and gave the mayor and council a 15 percent pay raise.
The new municipal ID, known as the Fountain Card, aims to make it easier for people to use city services without the use of a driver's license or state ID.
"(The city) intends for the ID card to allow people to access things like water services. You can get into a community center with it, you can use it to actually get a library card from the Kansas City Public Library," said KCUR reporter Celisa Calacal. "You can use it to also open up a bank account with a local credit union. So, officials are hoping it'll open up doors for a lot more residents."
- Celisa Calacal, KCUR Missouri government & politics reporter