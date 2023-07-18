© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to training camp. Can they repeat as champions?

By Zach Wilson
Published July 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A red wall aside a staircase at Arrowhead Stadium features a sign that reads "One Team, One Vision" above the Kansas City Chiefs logo.
Kansas City Chiefs
/
Twitter
The Kansas City Chiefs are favored in betting odds among all teams to win the Super Bowl next year.

Five months after celebrating their Super Bowl victory in the streets of Kansas City, the Chiefs are heading to their annual training camp in St. Joseph. Under quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the odds are looking good for another strong season.

The Kansas City Chiefs headed up the road to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp this week ahead of the NFL's 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes and company will be looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, a feat that has not been accomplished since the New England Patriots won consecutive championships nearly two decades ago.

KCUR sports contributor Greg Echlin thinks that they have a good shot to pull it off, and predicts that the Chiefs will end their regular season with a record of 13-4.

"The core of this team is back," said Echlin. "As long as they stay healthy and hold off their challengers, I think they're still very solid."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastNFLKansas City Chiefsfootballsports
Stay Connected
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at <a href="mailto:zach@kcur.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016e-ccea-ddc2-a56e-edfe57dc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1678388531913,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1678388531913,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000170-820a-de8d-af78-a70f6b270000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;zach@kcur.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:zach@kcur.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000186-c7c0-da91-a187-d7d3781b0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000186-c7c0-da91-a187-d7d3781b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">zach@kcur.org</a>.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content