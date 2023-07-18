The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to training camp. Can they repeat as champions?

The Kansas City Chiefs headed up the road to St. Joseph, Missouri, for training camp this week ahead of the NFL's 2023 season.

Patrick Mahomes and company will be looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, a feat that has not been accomplished since the New England Patriots won consecutive championships nearly two decades ago.

KCUR sports contributor Greg Echlin thinks that they have a good shot to pull it off, and predicts that the Chiefs will end their regular season with a record of 13-4.

"The core of this team is back," said Echlin. "As long as they stay healthy and hold off their challengers, I think they're still very solid."

