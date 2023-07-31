This Kansas City couple bonds over racing the MR340 every year

The MR340 is the longest non-stop river race in the world. You heard that right: non-stop. Every August, hundreds of boats start on the Missouri River at Kansas City's Kaw Point and, if they finish, end 340 miles away in St. Charles.

“There's beautiful things along the river, moments where it starts to be dusk and the swallows are flying," Courtney Wasson, a Kansas City resident and racer, told KCUR's Up To Date.

Wasson and her husband, Phil, have competed in the MR340 as a husband-wife duo since 2018. Their team name is "Strangers in the Night."

“There are things other than your muscles being tired and you're sore and it's hot or windy. And that's what keeps me coming back," Wasson says.

The Wassons will be competing again in this year's race, which kicks off on Tuesday, August 1.

