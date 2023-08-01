© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Mayor Quinton Lucas enters his second term with a new plan to curb gun violence

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published August 1, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
A man stands at a podium in a park, flanked by an American flag and Missouri state flag.
Zach Perez
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speak on the state of gun violence in the Kansas City area at his second term inauguration.

Before Tuesday's inauguration for a second term as the mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas held a community listening session for mothers who have been affected by gun violence. He also announced new proposed intervention efforts and restrictions on firearms for minors.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is making it clear that stopping gun violence is still among his top priorities.

Ahead of his second inauguration as mayor on Tuesday, Lucas held a community listening session for mothers affected by gun violence. During the event, he was joined by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Moms Demand Action executive director Angela Ferrell-Zabala.

During his inauguration speech, Lucas laid out plans to address the gun violence issue in Kansas City. He told KCUR's Up To Date that the strategy to prevent gun violence is about prevention, intervention and enforcement.

"We're looking to ban the transfer of ammunition to minors, which will be a huge step for us, we're looking to ensure that there are local ordinance violations for the possession of components, and modifiers on your handgun that make them fully automatic weapons," said Lucas.

He added that investing in activities for young people, health care and trauma counseling could also be effective in preventing gun violence.

"And then on the intervention side, it is actually stopping retaliation when we know it's going to happen," Lucas explained. "It's been unfortunate, because we've acted like either you do 100% enforcement or 100% prevention. For us, I think it is important to say that there is this key balance, and I want Kansas City to be the place that gets it right."

