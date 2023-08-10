© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
These Kansas City creatives believe art can help combat gun violence

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published August 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man seated at a table inside a radio studio reads from a sheet of paper he's holding while two other men sit a microphones listening.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Glenn North, poet laureate of the18th & Vine Jazz District, reads a poem during Up To Date on Thursday, Aug. 10, while Philo Northrup, left, and Michael Toombs listen.

Artists have long used their work to advocate for a better world, and these Kansas City creatives think that solutions to one of today’s biggest issues — gun violence — can be found through art.

Kansas City artists and activists are gathering Thursday night at the 21c Museum Hotel for a panel on gun violence and the role artists can play to address the issue.

“[Art] can create opportunities for people to come together and to spend time together and to learn more about each other. It can be a process that goes beyond the outcome,” artist and activist Michael Tombs told KCUR's Up To Date.

Toombs is one of several artists participating in tonight's panel discussion "Art & Advocacy: A Discussion on the Culture of Gun Violence.”

The panel will be moderated by the Kansas City Artists’ Coalition and is in correspondence with artist Philo Northrup’s solo exhibition “Report to Homeroom," which is up at the Snap Space Gallery this August.

