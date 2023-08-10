These Kansas City creatives believe art can help combat gun violence

Kansas City artists and activists are gathering Thursday night at the 21c Museum Hotel for a panel on gun violence and the role artists can play to address the issue.

“[Art] can create opportunities for people to come together and to spend time together and to learn more about each other. It can be a process that goes beyond the outcome,” artist and activist Michael Tombs told KCUR's Up To Date.

Toombs is one of several artists participating in tonight's panel discussion " Art & Advocacy: A Discussion on the Culture of Gun Violence .”

The panel will be moderated by the Kansas City Artists’ Coalition and is in correspondence with artist Philo Northrup’s solo exhibition “Report to Homeroom," which is up at the Snap Space Gallery this August.

