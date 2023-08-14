KC Soundcheck: SleazyWorld Skyy and Shay Lyriq

The two Kansas City artists on this installment of Up to Date’s KC Soundcheck are breaking barriers and gaining recognition for their skills and creativity in a male-dominated music industry.

Female rappers like Queen Latifah, MC Lyte and Lil Kim have contributed to the evolution of hip hop from the very beginning, pushing boundaries and introducing new styles and flows. They’ve challenged stereotypes and provided a platform for women's voices to be heard.

SleazyWorld Skyy, also known as Sky Callie, is a rapper out of Kansas City who recently got signed to Switches the Label, a record label led by well-known Kansas City rapper SleazyWorld Go. Her most recent EP, "Switch Princess," came out this year.

"I've written about some happy moments, some boy drama, girl drama, really everything," Skyy said. "I'm getting more comfortable about making music about my feelings, relationships and how I feel about certain situations.

Shay Lyriq is a Kanas City native and graduate of Northwest Missouri State. Lyric says she's had a passion for music since she was a teen, and remembers listening together with her dad.

"The more I did it, the more I fell in love with it," Lyric said. qIt just became a passion and it became something that I couldn't eat, breathe or sleep without it."

Shay Lyriq recently released the EP "ILLA CITY SUMMERS."

As Skyy and Lyric both climbs the ranks in the hip hop world, they understand the importance and vital role of shaping the culture and ensuring that hip hop remains inclusive and representative of all voices.

