Up To Date

Climate change is making rare diseases in the US more common, Kansas City doctors say

By Brian Ellison,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT
Dr. Rex Archer, left, and Dr. Gautam Desai talk about the local health implications of climate change on KCUR's Up To Date on Aug. 16, 2023.

July 2023 marked the hottest month on record. As climate conditions worsen and extreme weather events spread across the globe, so do uncommon diseases. Health experts warn of the health consequences of not addressing climate change.

Locally transmitted cases of malaria, a disease common to warmer regions of the world outside of the U.S., have been detected in Florida and Texas. While the risk of contracting the disease remains extremely low for most Americans, it should serve as a warning of the effects of climate change, according to local heath experts.

"The constant increases in temperature, and then the lack of the hard-freezing things over the winter — many of these insects and vectors then thrive and grow at faster rates," said Dr. Rex Archer, director of population and public health at Kansas City University.

Cases of Hansen's Disease, more commonly known as leprosy, have also increased in Florida.

The earth's rising temperature not only creates a more sustainable breeding ground for vector-borne illnesses like malaria and Lyme disease, but it also contributes to a rise in heatstroke, kidney disease and cardiovascular illness, respiratory illnesses including asthma and allergies.

health careClimate Changepublic healthdisease
Related Content