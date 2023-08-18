© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Marion County Police chief left KCPD under investigation and facing a demotion

By Brian Ellison,
Zach Wilson
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kan. The newspaper's front page was dedicated to two stories about a raid by local police on its offices and the publisher's home on Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
John Hanna
/
AP
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kan. The newspaper's front page was dedicated to two stories about a raid by local police on its offices and the publisher's home on Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

An investigation by the Kansas City Star found that Marion County Police Chief Gideon Cody, who was behind the highly-criticized raid on the local newspaper, left his previous job at the Kansas City Police Department under scrutiny. Cody faced a demotion and was being investigated for his sexist treatment of a fellow officer.

Months before leading a controversial police raid on the Marion County Record, Marion County Police Chief Gideon Cody left his long-held job at the Kansas City Police Department under intense scrutiny.

Investigative journalist Glenn Rice, who uncovered information about Cody's past in his reporting for The Kansas City Star, says Cody was under investigation for calling one of his sergeants sexist names during a verbal altercation.

"And so, the next day (after the altercation), he thought about what happened and called her and said, 'Hey, you know what, what I did was unprofessional. You know, can we not worry about this? Let's kind of sweep this under the rug,'" explained Rice. "She, unbeknownst to him, had recorded their conversation, and soon thereafter had filed a hostile work environment complaint with the department. Then, the internal investigation transpired."

  • Glenn Rice, investigative reporter with The Kansas City Star
Up To Date PodcastMarion County RecordNewspaperspoliceLaw
