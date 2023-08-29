Joe Posnanski explains 'Why We Love Baseball' through its greatest moments

Johnny Bench catching a pitch bare handed. Kevin Mitchell snagging a fly ball without his mitt. Bo Jackson throwing out Harold Reynolds.

Sports journalist Joe Posnanski says that these moments are what make baseball so beloved.

"People talk all the time about, 'Baseball is dying, it's hard for baseball to to win over new fans, young people don't love baseball, etc.' And it's true. There's always a challenge with it. But to me, the miracle is that we do still love baseball after 150 years," Posnanski said.

Posnanski joined KCUR's Up To Date to highlight some of the greatest moments and memories he's included in his book "Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments."

The book will be released on September 5, 2023 from Dutton.

