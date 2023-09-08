New Evergy programs mean Kansas will finally start working on its energy efficiency

Evergy customers in Kansas will soon have access to energy efficiency tools and resources for homes and businesses. Last week, the Kansas Corporation Commission approved a set of programs for Evergy that will include free energy assessments, free upgrades for rural and low-income households, rebates for HVAC systems, and other incentives for households and businesses.

The approval marks the end of a two-year-long push to get a deal made. Evergy first proposed its energy efficiency programs in 2021, but efforts were repeatedly delayed due to concerns from Kansas Corporation Commission staff that the utility company would recoup too much money.

Under the approved program, Evergy is entitled to 15% of the savings.

"It's on the high end of what we're seeing from other states," said David Nickel, consumer counsel for the Consumer Utility Ratepayer Board in Kansas. "On the other hand, frankly, Kansas is way, way behind in terms of energy efficiency. You've got to get it one way or the other."

No date has been announced for the rollout of the programs.

