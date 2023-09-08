© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

The Vatican is reconsidering its role in 'the modern world,' and women will get to vote

By Claudia Brancart,
Steve KraskeSavannah Hawley-Bates
Published September 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A photo shows a Catholic church steep.
Scott Canon
/
Kansas News Service

For the first time, Women and laypeople will be represented as delegates at the Synod of Bishops, where they will help Pope Francis in deciding the direction of the Catholic Church.

The Synod of Bishops, a major gathering of the Roman Catholic Church in the Vatican, will meet next month. For the first time, women and non-clergy will be able to vote. is also the first major meeting since Pope Francis decried some American Catholics for being “reactionary” and “backwards.”

Christopher White, a Vatican correspondent with the National Catholic Reporter, based in Kansas City, said those comments characterize the issue the Pope has had with some American Catholic sects since he was elected in 2013.

White says that a small but vocal group of Catholics oppose some of Francis' reformist ideas.

“I do think the flavor of American Catholicism is particularly infiltrated by politics,” White says. “I think that's a large part of his message, to try to tease out what is supposed to be the realm of the state and what is the realm of the church.”

White says the Synod of Bishops, where about 450 delegates will meet in the Vatican, will address how the church can better listen to its members and reexamine the structures of the church — like women in the clergy and the shortage of priests.

Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Savannah Hawley-Bates
When news breaks, it can be easy to rely on officials and people in power to get information fast. As KCUR’s general assignment and breaking news reporter, I want to bring you the human faces of the day’s biggest stories. Whether it’s a local shop owner or a worker on the picket line, I want to give you the stories of the real people who are driving change in the Kansas City area. Email me at savannahhawley@kcur.org or follow me on Twitter @savannahhawley.
