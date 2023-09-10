© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City is rich in cultural assets, says National Endowment for the Humanities chair

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published September 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A woman with dark hair and glasses in a blue shirt and read cardigan smiles for a headshot.
National Endowment for the Humanities
Chair Shelly Lowe is the first Native American to head the National Endowment for the Humanities since its creation in 1965.

Chair Shelly Lowe, the first Native American and only second woman to head the National Endowment for the Humanities, toured Kansas City’s museums and libraries this week.

Shelly Lowe is chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities, an independent federal agency of the United States government created in 1965.

Chair Lowe spent the past several days visiting many of Kansas City’s cultural institutions, including the Black Archives of Mid-America, the American Jazz Museum and the National World War 1 Museum and Memorial.

“I've been very amazed and delighted by all of the cultural assets I've had a chance to visit,” she said on KCUR’s Up To Date Friday.

Lowe, a citizen of the Navajo Nation, is the first Native American to head the organization. She was nominated to the position by President Joe Biden in 2021 and confirmed by the Senate in 2022.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
