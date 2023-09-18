© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Why this Kansas City counseling center is bringing faith and spirituality into therapy

By Steve Kraske,
Reginald DavidElizabeth Ruiz
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT
Brittany Talley, left, clinical director of the Prairie Sky Counseling Center, and Jen Wewers, executive director of the Prairie Sky Counseling Center, appeared on KCUR's Up To Date to talk about accessing mental health services.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Prairie Sky Counseling Center, a Kansas City mental health clinic, offers therapy that encourages people to incorporate their religious and spiritual values — which can have an effect on people's wellbeing.

For some people, religion or spirituality are an important part of their identity. But when seeking counseling or therapy services, many feel uncomfortable integrating that into the conversation.

By working with faith communities and other nonprofits, Prairie Sky Counseling Center is aiming to close the divide between psychology and faith by providing services in the community a person can identify with.

"[T]here's tended to be a divide in psychology and social work related to the spiritual side of people's lives. And so this is about, really integrated, bringing all of it together for the clients for whom that's an important part of what they want to do and how they want to be," said Jen Wewers, executive director of Prairie Sky Counseling Center.

