Why this Kansas City counseling center is bringing faith and spirituality into therapy

For some people, religion or spirituality are an important part of their identity. But when seeking counseling or therapy services, many feel uncomfortable integrating that into the conversation.

By working with faith communities and other nonprofits, Prairie Sky Counseling Center is aiming to close the divide between psychology and faith by providing services in the community a person can identify with.

"[T]here's tended to be a divide in psychology and social work related to the spiritual side of people's lives. And so this is about, really integrated, bringing all of it together for the clients for whom that's an important part of what they want to do and how they want to be," said Jen Wewers, executive director of Prairie Sky Counseling Center.

