Up To Date

What should Kansas City's economic development strategy look like?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
A woman, seated left, and a man sit inside a radio studio at microphones. The woman on the left is talking while the man is listening.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City council members Andrea Bough and Eric Bunch talk about a variety of issues on KCUR's Up To Date on Sept. 19, 2023.

Kansas City last updated its economic development strategy in 2014, during a very different time for the metro. Some council members say the city should revise the plan to better include affordable housing, sustainable efforts and transit.

Kansas City's existing development strategy may not be suited to deal with today's issues, Kansas City Council member Andrea Bough says.

Kansas City last passed an overarching economic development and incentive policy in 2014, under former Mayor Sly James, known as Advance KC.

"Kansas City is a much different place than it was 10 years ago," Bough told KCUR's Up To Date.

When a developer recently asked for $700,000 to build roundabouts near the airport, Bough brought up the city's lack of overarching strategy. She and fellow council member Eric Bunch say the old plan doesn't address concerns like sustainable development or affordable housing.

"Now we need to reevaluate... What does the next 20 years look like?" Bunch said. "How do we build for that future? Rather than kind of just taking the cues from the development community."

Bunch and Bough also weighed in on other topics, including the city's solar array project, revitalizing the Plaza and policing.

  • Kansas City council member Eric Bunch, 4th district
  • Kansas City council member Andrea Bough, 6th District
Kansas City CouncilEconomic DevelopmentKansas CityGovernmenturban development
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area's challenges, hopes and opportunities.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org
See stories by Halle Jackson
