What should Kansas City's economic development strategy look like?

Kansas City's existing development strategy may not be suited to deal with today's issues, Kansas City Council member Andrea Bough says.

Kansas City last passed an overarching economic development and incentive policy in 2014, under former Mayor Sly James, known as Advance KC.

"Kansas City is a much different place than it was 10 years ago," Bough told KCUR's Up To Date.

When a developer recently asked for $700,000 to build roundabouts near the airport, Bough brought up the city's lack of overarching strategy. She and fellow council member Eric Bunch say the old plan doesn't address concerns like sustainable development or affordable housing.

"Now we need to reevaluate... What does the next 20 years look like?" Bunch said. "How do we build for that future? Rather than kind of just taking the cues from the development community."

Bunch and Bough also weighed in on other topics, including the city's solar array project, revitalizing the Plaza and policing.

