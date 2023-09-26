© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Medicaid expansion is a 'moral imperative' for Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published September 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is seen shaking a man's hand. Several other people are seen in the background.
Kansas Governor's Office
Gov. Laura Kelly is touring the state for her "Healthy Workers, Healthy Economy" tour in an effort garner support for Medicaid expansion.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says her top priority for the 2024 legislative session is passing Medicaid expansion. But the Democratic governor is up against Republican super-majorities in the House and Senate. Kelly spoke on KCUR's Up To Date about how she plans to make it happen.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is traveling the state in an effort to drum up support for Medicaid expansion ahead of Kansas' 2024 legislative session. Kansas is one of only 10 states that have declined to pass Medicaid expansion, losing out on billions of dollars in federal aid money.

Speaking on KCUR's Up To Date, Kelly said that passing Medicaid expansion for Kansans is "my moral imperative." She said that it would not only provide health care access to an estimated 150,000 Kansans, but also create more than 20,000 jobs and long-term savings for the state.

However, Republican state leadership have vowed to fight Medicaid expansion, instead prioritizing a flat tax. Kelly previously vetoed the flat tax, which would overwhelmingly benefit the rich, and said she is not willing to negotiate on the two pieces of impending legislation.

"Why would I trade an irresponsible tax plan, which will decimate state revenues, in exchange for Medicaid expansion, which will require the expenditure of state revenues?" Kelly said. "It doesn't make any sense and I won't do it."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansasGovernorLaura KellypoliticsMedicaidKanCareKansas Legislature
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content