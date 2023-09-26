NPR’s Mara Liasson says American democracy is undergoing a huge 'stress test'

NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson has covered eight presidential elections and was the newsroom's White House correspondent for all eight years of the Clinton administration.

Liasson, who spoke with KCUR’s Steve Kraske on Tuesday, said a lot has changed since she started reporting on politics over three decades ago.

“I could never have imagined when I started covering politics, that I would cover an election where we just about didn't have a peaceful transfer of power," she said. "So I think that American democracy and democratic institutions are undergoing a huge stress test that I never could have imagined."

Liasson was in Kansas City on Sept. 26 to speak at United WE’s 2023 We Work For Change event.

